Energy transition jobs: SolarEdge, TVA, NYSERDA, and more

SolarEdge Technologies named Betsy Atkins as a member of its board of directors. The appointment becomes effective June 1. Atkins currently serves on the boards of Wynn Resorts, SL Green, and Volvo Car Corp. She earlier was lead director at SunPower and Schneider Electric, and founded several high-tech, energy and consumer companies including, Ascend Communications and Clear Standards Inc.

President Joe Biden nominated Beth Geer, Robert Klein, Kimberly Lewis, and Michelle Moore for five-year terms on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s nine-member board. The positions require Senate confirmation. Geer is the chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore and serves on Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Sustainability Advisory Committee. Klein is a retired line foreman for the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga, and also filled roles with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Lewis is the CEO of a Huntsville, Alabama, engineering and logistics company. And Moore heads a clean energy nonprofit after leading former President Barack Obama’s sustainability team. The TVA board has two vacancies and two board members whose terms expire in May: chairman John Ryder, former Republican National Committee general counsel; and former coal company executive Kenneth Allen.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority said that Doreen M. Harris was named president and CEO. She was appointed acting president and CEO of NYSERDA in June 2020, succeeding Alicia Barton, now CEO of FirstLight Power. Harris has more than 20 years of experience in public and private sector leadership roles, and most recently was vice president of Large-Scale Renewables at NYSERDA. She serves as the co-chair of the New York State Climate Action Council, which is responsible for the development of a scoping plan to achieve New York’s greenhouse gas reduction goals under the Climate Act.

ESS Inc., a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for utility-scale energy storage applications, named Eric Dresselhuys as its new CEO. Dresselhuys has over 25 years of experience across a range of both public and private companies. He founded Silver Spring Networks, a provider of smart grid networking and data solutions. He also served in a variety of leadership positions at Procter and Gamble, Smart Energy Water, and other companies.