Amazon adds solar, storage, and wind as it pushes to hit 100% renewable by 2025

Amazon announced nine new utility-scale solar and wind energy projects in the U.S., Canada, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

The company said it now has 206 renewable energy projects globally. That includes 71 utility-scale solar and wind projects and 135 solar rooftops on facilities and stores.

The company also claimed that it now ranks as the largest corporate renewable energy buyer in Europe, with more than 2.5 GW of renewable energy capacity.

Amazon said it now aims to power 100% of its activities with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of its original goal of 2030.

The nine new solar and wind projects include:

Based in California’s Imperial Valley, Amazon said that its first solar project paired with energy storage will enable it to align solar generation with demand. The project will have 100 MW of solar energy capacity, and includes 70 MW of energy storage.

The company announced its first renewable energy investment in Canada, an 80 MW solar project in Alberta. Once complete, it will produce over 195,000 MWh of renewable energy for dispatch to the grid.

Amazon announced a 350 MW wind farm off the coast of Scotland. It is the company’s largest in the UK and also is one of the largest corporate renewable energy deals announced by any company in the UK to date.

Its first renewable energy project in Oklahoma is a 118 MW wind project.

Amazon is also building solar projects in three Ohio counties; the Ohio projects will account for more than 400 MW of new energy procurement in the state.

In Spain, Amazon is adding more than 170 MW of solar capacity to the grid. Its project in Sweden is a 258 MW onshore wind project in the northern part of the country.

Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. The pledge now has 53 signatories, including IBM, Unilever, Verizon, Siemens, Microsoft, and Best Buy.