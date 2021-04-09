Cleantech roundup: EV battery, Archtech Solar tracker, and LineVision sensors

Another week, another bunch of announcements! To stay up to date on what’s new, check out this latest cleantech product roundup:

EV battery

A battery system known as Switching Battery is expected to be commercially available in early 2022, enabling electric vehicle (EV) charging from renewable energy directly. The company claimed it does two things differently compared to non-switchable batteries. First, it charges and discharges the batteries using two independent switching circuits at 50-60Hz with transistor switches. Second, the switching circuits enables a new “voltage shifting” technology.

The battery uses what the company said is a new technique for energy flow called “voltage shifting” in which the first battery circuit is connected to the renewable power source in parallel initially to be charged. The circuits then switch to a second battery circuit that is timed and connected to the load in series, enabling a higher voltage to the load. Voltage shifting technology may be useful where there is a space constraint for solar panels, such as in electric vehicles. More information is available here.

Tracker certification

Arctech Solar said that its two-module-in-portrait (2P) tracker SkySmart II received UL3703 and CSA certification from Intertek, meaning the product may be used in the North American solar market. Arctech said it has signed deals to supply nearly 20 MW of SkySmart II to two U.S. projects. The UL/ cUL certification addressed solar tracking system functions concerning the risk of electric shock, mechanical and fire hazards.

The company said its SkySmart II features a multi-point drive system that raises wind speed and is expected to increase stability and reliable performance under strong wind conditions. The 2P tracker requires nine foundation posts per tracker and shorter modules, reducing construction costs and offering better adaptability to different terrains. It is compatible with oversized and bifacial PV modules. More information is available here.

Power line sensor

Power line sensor company LineVision said it closed its Series B financing round, raising $12.5 million. The round was led by UP Partners, a Los Angeles-based electrification and mobility fund. LineVision’s sensors collect real-time data on critical parameters of overhead power lines including line temperature, sag, horizontal motion, and anomalies.

National Grid is currently using LineVision’s V3 platform to assess conductor asset health, obtain greater situational awareness, and increase transmission line capacity with Dynamic Line Ratings. The technology is expected to help integrate more renewable energy resources by optimizing transmission lines. More information is available here.

