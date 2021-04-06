Solar projects enter service under Oregon’s Community Solar Program

One of the first projects under Oregon’s state-mandated Community Solar Program has been completed by renewable energy provider Neighborhood Power.
The project includes four 2.5 MW solar farms, three of which are fully operational. Subscribers save an average of 5-20% on annual electricity costs.
The project enables commercial and qualified low-income residential customers to buy energy from local solar farms. Daimler Trucks North America LLC, WorldMark Portland, and Clackamas County are among the initial commercial subscribers. The projects are all within Portland General Electric’s service territory.
The projects are using the Mana Monitoring Platform to track, report, and manage each farm’s energy production.
Neighborhood Power is a self-described renewable energy “micro utility” that sells solar power by the kilowatt-hour to residential, commercial, municipal, non-profit, and utility markets.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.