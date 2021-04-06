Solar projects enter service under Oregon’s Community Solar Program

One of the first projects under Oregon’s state-mandated Community Solar Program has been completed by renewable energy provider Neighborhood Power.

The project includes four 2.5 MW solar farms, three of which are fully operational. Subscribers save an average of 5-20% on annual electricity costs.

The project enables commercial and qualified low-income residential customers to buy energy from local solar farms. Daimler Trucks North America LLC, WorldMark Portland, and Clackamas County are among the initial commercial subscribers. The projects are all within Portland General Electric’s service territory.

The projects are using the Mana Monitoring Platform to track, report, and manage each farm’s energy production.

Neighborhood Power is a self-described renewable energy “micro utility” that sells solar power by the kilowatt-hour to residential, commercial, municipal, non-profit, and utility markets.