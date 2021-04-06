Using optical film to concentrate light, Alberta Solar One enters service

Alberta Solar One, a 36,500 panel, 13.7 MW project that uses Morgan Solar’s SimbaX technology, is in full operation.

The panels were manufactured by Silfab Solar and use optical film to boost the PV modules’ energy generation. The approach redirects and concentrates otherwise discarded light onto the PV cells.

Morgan Solar said it is working with partners on variants that can be incorporated into buildings and mitigate the impact of single axis trackers’ shading on bifacial modules. The company said the films can be formatted for use in any panel manufacturer’s production processes. Morgan Solar develops light management solutions and sensors for the utility solar and building markets, was established in 2007, and is based in Toronto, Canada.

The Alberta project was co-developed by Enbridge and Morgan Solar, with $C$10 million ($7.96 million) in support from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). ERA was created in 2009 to help Alberta deliver on the province’s environmental and economic goals. ERA has committed C$646 million ($514 million) toward 204 projects worth C$4.5 billion ($3.58 billion).

Silfab Solar designs and develops ultra-high-efficiency PV modules. It has operations in Bellingham, Washington and Toronto.

Enbridge Inc. is an energy infrastructure company with interests in 33 facilities totaling nearly 1.8 GW of net renewable power generation capacity. Alberta Solar One will supply a portion of its Canadian Mainline crude oil and liquids network’s power requirements.