Solar Alliance to develop 56 MW data center solar project

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. will design a 56 MW solar project for a data center in Illinois, owned by Green Data Center.
Solar Alliance will simultaneously advance design work on the initial 56 MW phase while determining feasibility of a larger second phase of nearly 100 MW.
The project will also include battery storage capabilities, although no specifics were announced. The total project cost is expected to be $60 million. No construction start-date was announced.
Green Data gave Solar Alliance an option to provide equity to acquire up to 10% of the project. In return, Solar Alliance will take on additional project development responsibilities including interconnection assessment activities, project finance participation, and community engagement.
This is the second data center project Solar Alliance will work on with Green Data. Last October the company signed a design agreement for a 4.6 MW ground and roof mount solar project at a hyperscale data center in southern Illinois, with the possibility to expand to meet the data center’s 10 MW electricity load.
