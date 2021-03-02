Adapture Renewables acquires an 81 MW solar project in Texas

The company initially financed the Rippey Solar project and now has acquired it, expanding its Lone Star State solar portfolio to 95 MW.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Adapture Renewables said it completed acquiring Rippey Solar, an 81 MW project 90 miles north of Dallas, from Hanwha Q CELLS USA Corp.

The acquisition brings Adapture Renewables‘ total solar portfolio to 239 MW across the country, including 95 MW in Texas.

Rippey Solar entered service last April and uses Q CELLS’ Q.PEAK DUO L-G8.3 and L-G8.2 modules. Rippey Solar is the largest project in Adapture’s generation portfolio, which consists mostly of smaller utility-scale installations, usually under 15 MW in capacity.

Adapture has had a stake in Rippey since day one: the company financed the project with in-house capital.

Of note, Adapture Renewables’ solar portfolio also includes roughly 24 MW of company-owned solar in Montana. That capacity makes up nearly 35% of all solar in the state; all of Adapture’s projects there entered service in 2017.

Image: Solar Energy Industries Association

As a result, Adapture’s  projects have had an outsized impact on Montana’s total solar installations.

Adapture is an Oakland, California-based solar developer, owner, and operator. It owns solar projects in California, Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Minnesota, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.

