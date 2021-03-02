Adapture Renewables acquires an 81 MW solar project in Texas

Adapture Renewables said it completed acquiring Rippey Solar, an 81 MW project 90 miles north of Dallas, from Hanwha Q CELLS USA Corp.
The acquisition brings Adapture Renewables‘ total solar portfolio to 239 MW across the country, including 95 MW in Texas.
Rippey Solar entered service last April and uses Q CELLS’ Q.PEAK DUO L-G8.3 and L-G8.2 modules. Rippey Solar is the largest project in Adapture’s generation portfolio, which consists mostly of smaller utility-scale installations, usually under 15 MW in capacity.
Adapture has had a stake in Rippey since day one: the company financed the project with in-house capital.
Of note, Adapture Renewables’ solar portfolio also includes roughly 24 MW of company-owned solar in Montana. That capacity makes up nearly 35% of all solar in the state; all of Adapture’s projects there entered service in 2017.
As a result, Adapture’s projects have had an outsized impact on Montana’s total solar installations.
Adapture is an Oakland, California-based solar developer, owner, and operator. It owns solar projects in California, Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Minnesota, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.
