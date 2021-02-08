Belltown sold 750 MW of ERCOT solar capacity during 2020

Belltown Power Texas, a developer of utility-scale solar projects, said it completed development and sale of five projects adding up to 750 MW during the course of 2020.

Early in the year, Belltown closed on a deal with an investment partner for a portfolio of three contracted projects totaling 330 MW in the ERCOT North Zone, including around 250 MW of busbar offtake with Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative (RCEC) and a roughly 80 MW north-hub settled offtake with Vistra Corp.

Belltown also worked with an investor on the sale of a roughly 360 MW project in Denton County, Texas, completing the transaction in August. Later in the year, Belltown worked on Adapture Renewables’ acquisition of a 65 MW project in Hunt County, contracted with a busbar power purchase agreement with RCEC.

Together with a 180 MW project in Falls County sold in 2019 to a unit of Ecoplexus Inc., the 2020 transactions bring the total capacity of projects that Belltown has developed and sold to 930 MW.

Belltown said it is currently working to sell another 870 MW of projects, all of which are expected to close in the first half of this year.

Belltown develops solar photovoltaic and storage projects in ERCOT, with a geographic focus in the North and South Zones of the state.