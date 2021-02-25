Jennifer Granholm confirmed as Energy Secretary

The United States officially has its next Energy Secretary, as the Senate voted 64-35 to confirm former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to the position.

Secretary Granholm took to Twitter to express her gratitude toward the Senate for her confirmation and to share her excitement in getting to work.

My sincere thanks to the Senate for your confidence in me. I’m obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis. I’m impatient for results. Now let’s get to work! — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) February 25, 2021

During her confirmation hearing, Granholm continually hit on the point of creating jobs in a transformative clean energy economy without leaving behind workers and communities that have historically been reliant on fossil fuels.

The solar industry response to Granholm’s confirmation has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Secretary Granholm is a long-time clean energy champion and a tremendous leader who is ready to tackle our nation’s energy and climate challenges on day one,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. “The Department of Energy will be at the forefront of the fight against climate change and building a clean, affordable, and equitable electricity system for all Americans, and Secretary Granholm is the right leader for that critical work.”

“American Clean Power congratulates Secretary Granholm on taking the helm of the Department of Energy,” said American Clean Power CEO Heather Zichal. She added that the clean power industry looks forward to working closely with the new secretary and her team to accelerate clean energy research, development, and deployment, while creating jobs for American workers and investing in communities.

All 48 Democrats voted in favor of her nomination as did the two independent senators who caucus with the Democrats. Fourteen Republicans also voted to confirm Granholm. One senator, Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, did not vote.