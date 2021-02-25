Jennifer Granholm confirmed as Energy Secretary

The United States officially has its next Energy Secretary, as the Senate voted 64-35 to confirm former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to the position.
Secretary Granholm took to Twitter to express her gratitude toward the Senate for her confirmation and to share her excitement in getting to work.
My sincere thanks to the Senate for your confidence in me. I’m obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis. I’m impatient for results. Now let’s get to work!
— Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) February 25, 2021
During her confirmation hearing, Granholm continually hit on the point of creating jobs in a transformative clean energy economy without leaving behind workers and communities that have historically been reliant on fossil fuels.
The solar industry response to Granholm’s confirmation has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Secretary Granholm is a long-time clean energy champion and a tremendous leader who is ready to tackle our nation’s energy and climate challenges on day one,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. “The Department of Energy will be at the forefront of the fight against climate change and building a clean, affordable, and equitable electricity system for all Americans, and Secretary Granholm is the right leader for that critical work.”
“American Clean Power congratulates Secretary Granholm on taking the helm of the Department of Energy,” said American Clean Power CEO Heather Zichal. She added that the clean power industry looks forward to working closely with the new secretary and her team to accelerate clean energy research, development, and deployment, while creating jobs for American workers and investing in communities.
All 48 Democrats voted in favor of her nomination as did the two independent senators who caucus with the Democrats. Fourteen Republicans also voted to confirm Granholm. One senator, Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, did not vote.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.