Trina Solar launches global energy storage unit

Trina Solar Co. Ltd., a leading PV manufacturer based in China, has launched Trina Storage, a new global business unit dedicated to energy storage.

Trina said its new energy storage system provider engineers solutions for solar+storage, standalone grid services, and other applications, such as large industrial and microgrid uses.

Due to its experience in the global solar industry, the company claimed Trina Storage is well positioned to solve the technical challenges of independent power producers, developers, and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors in the rapidly transforming renewable energy landscape.

According to the company, its storage solutions combine high-quality lithium iron phosphate batteries and power conversion systems in a containerized solution with software and services like monitoring and support. The company said Trina Storage uses Tier 1 components to deliver reliable solutions and relies on a strong supply chain, allowing fast deployment of energy storage projects at a local and global scale.

Terry Chen, head of overseas storage business at Trina Solar, said that with ongoing growth in the renewable energy industry expected as energy needs grow, “storage is the only solution that can support this transition effectively.”