People on the Move: SEIA, Entergy, Mosaic, Guzman, TransAlta Renewables and more

Volt Energy said that its co-founder and CEO Gilbert Campbell has been named to serve on the executive committee of the Board of Directors of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Campbell was elected to the SEIA Board in 2019. He will contribute to the implementation of SEIA’s Solar Vision for the Biden administration and 117th Congress. In 2016, the Obama Administration presented Campbell with the White House Champions of Change Award for his leadership in advancing climate equity. Campbell also serves on the board of the American Association of Blacks in Energy, and is a Founding Member of Renewables Forward.

Entergy Corp. named John Weiss as vice president of sustainability and environmental policy. Weiss will report to Mike Twomey, Entergy’s senior vice president of federal policy, regulatory, and governmental affairs. He succeeds Chuck Barlow, who retired last year. Weiss comes to Entergy from the Boston-based sustainability nonprofit Ceres, where he served as senior director and helped drive engagement with large energy and energy-related U.S. companies.

Mosaic added to its leadership team with the hiring of Tamiko Kikuchi, who joins as vice president of Product, and John King, who joins as vice president and head of Strategy and Corporate Development. Kikuchi previously was vice president of product and implementation at Renovate America, where she oversaw the company’s software product portfolio and product management organization. King co-led capital markets as senior vice president at LoanPal and earlier oversaw capital markets and treasury at Sunnova.

Guzman Energy, a wholesale power provider, hired Daniela Shapiro to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Shapiro will oversee Guzman Energy’s finance activities and capital strategy. She has more than 20 years of energy infrastructure experience. Before joining Guzman, Shapiro led ENGIE’s distributed renewables finance and advisory team in North America. In addition, for the last 11 years, she served other leadership and executive roles in early stage and growth companies in the renewables industry.

Lithium battery provider RELiON Battery promoted five and added several new employees across divisions. The promotions include, Christine Feodorov, executive vice president of Sales; Danielle Ferguson, vice president of Marketing and Design; Brad Green, vice president of E-Commerce and Customer Experience; Mark Stanton, vice president of Logistics and Distribution; and, Lori Lopez, executive coordinator/programs manager. In addition, RELiON hired Pradeep Jaltota, technology implementation officer; Melissa Munson, marketing project manager; Darren Massey, technical support specialist; and Kue Moua, engineering technician.

TransAlta Corp. said that Dawn Farrell, President and CEO, will retire on March 31 after leading the company for almost a decade. John Kousinioris, currently Chief Operating Officer and President of TransAlta Renewables Inc. will succeed her as President and CEO and will join the Board on April 1. As part of the transition, Kousinioris stepped down as President and as a member of the Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables effective February 5. In addition, Todd Stack will continue as the company’s CFO and take on the role of President of TransAlta Renewables. He joined the Board of TransAlta Renewables effective February 6.

Archie Collins will become the next President and CEO of Tampa Electric effective May 3. Until then, he will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer. With more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, Collins has held increasingly senior roles within Emera, the utility’s Canada-based parent. Most recently, he was the COO of Tampa Electric. Collins has also served in leadership roles at Nova Scotia Power, Emera Energy, and as President and CEO of Grand Bahama Power Co., and President and COO of Emera Caribbean. As announced last September, Tampa Electric CEO Nancy Tower will retire from Emera at the end of June.

The law firm of Winston & Strawn formed an integrated Energy & Infrastructure Industry Group. Partners Mike Blankenship, Mike Pikiel, and Rich Shutran will lead the team of practitioners in conventional and renewable electric power; infrastructure; and the upstream, midstream, downstream, and oilfield services segments of the oil and gas sector. Partners Alan Hoffman and Joe Karp will continue to lead the firm’s Project Finance Practice Group and Energy Regulatory Practice Group, respectively.

