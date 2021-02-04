Solar Farm 2.0 helps Illini reach its campus renewable energy goals

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s 12 MW Solar Farm 2.0 has achieved commercial operation.
The installation’s 20,000 MWh annual production nearly triples the university’s on-site renewable energy generation portfolio, helping the university meet its 25,000 MWh goal set in its Climate Action Plan.
The 54 acre Solar Farm 2.0, as the project’s name suggests, is the university’s second solar installation. It follows Solar Farm 1.0, a 4.7 MW installation on 20.8 acres.
D.C.-based Sol Systems developed the project, and contracted with Inovateus Solar, based in South Bend, Ind., for the array’s engineering, procurement, and construction. Construction work began last August.
Solar Farm 2.0 includes 31,122 bifacial PV modules from an unidentified supplier.
Inovateus Solar said that it aimed to achieve zero construction waste, meaning that it worked to prevent site material from being directly deposited into a landfill. Solar Farm 2.0 will act as a pollinator habitat and serve as a demonstration site for pollinator-friendly solar arrays.
