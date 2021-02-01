Arkansas university’s 1 MW solar project includes training lab

As solar adoption grows across the country, so too does the need for a well-trained solar workforce.
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is installing a 1 MW solar project and building a training lab at its Hope campus.
In an announcement, UAHT said the solar array will occupy around seven acres and help the university save on electricity costs.
As part of the recently approved project, UAHT will also install a smaller hands-on solar learning lab under its new Certificate of Proficiency in Solar Energy Technology program.
Interim Chancellor Laura Clark said the lab and program will help fill a need for accredited technicians in Arkansas.
Beginning this fall semester, UAHT will use a curriculum from training group Solar Energy International and become an approved provider of North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) certification. Course work provides training to install, construct, maintain, and operate solar electric systems.
The AEP SWEPCO Foundation provided a $200,000 grant for the laboratory. In addition, project installer Entegrity Energy Partners has teamed up with First Solar and OMCO Solar to donate modules and racking equipment to help complete the lab.
