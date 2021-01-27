EDF Renewables goes all-in on C&I installer EnterSolar

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) has acquired the remaining interest in EnterSolar, a national provider of distributed generation solar solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

Known as a leading utility-scale developer, EDFR previously bought a 50% stake of EnterSolar as part of a strategic partnership in late 2018.

Now, as a wholly owned subsidiary of EDFR, EnterSolar will operate as a part of the Distributed Solutions Group and benefit from increased financial stability and broader offerings, including energy storage and smart electric vehicle charging.

EnterSolar has a 15-year track record of providing behind-the-meter solar solutions for a range of U.S. corporate clients, with the company installing 59 MW in 2020.

Corporate customers over the years included Amazon, Target, PepsiCo, and Facebook, among others.

EDFR said this latest investment in EnterSolar capitalizes on the accelerating growth in the C&I solar market.

Whether by installing rooftop arrays on-site or signing power purchase agreements, corporations around the world continue to embrace solar.