EDF Renewables goes all-in on C&I installer EnterSolar

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) has acquired the remaining interest in EnterSolar, a national provider of distributed generation solar solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.
Known as a leading utility-scale developer, EDFR previously bought a 50% stake of EnterSolar as part of a strategic partnership in late 2018.
Now, as a wholly owned subsidiary of EDFR, EnterSolar will operate as a part of the Distributed Solutions Group and benefit from increased financial stability and broader offerings, including energy storage and smart electric vehicle charging.
EnterSolar has a 15-year track record of providing behind-the-meter solar solutions for a range of U.S. corporate clients, with the company installing 59 MW in 2020.
Corporate customers over the years included Amazon, Target, PepsiCo, and Facebook, among others.
EDFR said this latest investment in EnterSolar capitalizes on the accelerating growth in the C&I solar market.
Whether by installing rooftop arrays on-site or signing power purchase agreements, corporations around the world continue to embrace solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.