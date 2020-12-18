A Harley-Davidson plant now hosts a 2.25 MW solar array

An iconic brand linked to American independence and love of the open road is playing host to a 2.25 MW solar array.

The 8,400 solar panel rooftop solar array at Harley-Davidson’s Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations facility in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is now in service.

Pilgrim Road is home to production of the Big Twin, Milwaukee-Eight and Sportster powertrains, the heart of hogs destined for final assembly in York, Pennsylvania.

The solar array is part of We Energies Solar Now program, and is the largest single rooftop solar panel system in Wisconsin. Under the program, the utility partners with large business, nonprofit and government customers to host solar panels. We Energies leases space for the panels on roofs and unused land. The energy that is produced feeds into the grid.

Solar Now is a pilot program approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. We Energies has energized 11 Solar Now projects and has another six under construction, together totaling more than 15 MW.

We Energies selected Wisconsin-based SunVest to be the general contractor for these projects.

We Energies and its parent company WEC Energy Group have a goal to make their electric generation fleet net carbon neutral by 2050 and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55% by 2025 and 70% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.