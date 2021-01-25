Clorox achieves renewables goal for U.S., Canadian operations four years early

The Clorox Co., whose products help consumers clean their homes and businesses, has turned to renewables to help clean the environment.
In an announcement, Clorox said it has reached its goal to power the company’s U.S. and Canadian operations using 100% renewable electricity. Part of the corporation’s environmental, social, and governance commitments, the target was achieved four years earlier than originally planned, thanks, in large part, to a solar contract.
In 2019, Clorox signed a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) to buy 70 MW annually from Enel Green Power’s Roadrunner solar project in Texas. Enel kicked off construction on the 497 MW Roadrunner facility in 2019 and completed the two-phase project in late 2020, making it one of the largest solar plants in the Lone Star State.
Moving forward, Clorox will maintain its 100% renewable electricity goal through the VPPA and other market purchases of renewable energy credits. Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services advised the company on the deals.
Ed Huber, Clorox’s chief sustainability officer, said the manufacturer feels “a sense of urgency to address climate change” and recognizes “businesses play an important role in driving needed progress.”
Clorox also joined a coalition of other corporations–including Amazon, McDonalds, Pepsi Co., Walmart, and Facebook–calling on the Biden Administration to help pave the way for a zero-carbon U.S. power sector.
