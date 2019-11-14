Clorox is going solar, Downtown Denver’s biggest rooftop project: pvMB 11/14/19

Clorox to go 50% renewable by 2021 – Instead of the announcement of a renewable procurment goal, how about the achievement of one? Clorox and Enel Green Power North America have come to terms on a 12-year, 70 MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA), beginning in 2021. The purchase represents about 50% of Clorox’s 100% renewable electricity goal, four years ahead of schedule. The supplied electricity will be coming from the 497 MW Roadrunner project to be built in Texas. Source: Clorox

Auraria Sustainable Campus Program installs Downtown Denver’s largest solar array – “The Auraria Sustainable Campus Program (ASCP), in partnership with the Auraria Higher Education Center (AHEC) and Namastè Solar of Boulder, is nearing the completion of a 779 kW solar array installation atop the Auraria Library. The installation is the largest single-roof solar array in downtown Denver according to Xcel Energy. It will be fully functional in early November and will power two-thirds of the Auraria Library’s electricity needs.” Source: Aurora Campus

Largest community solar project in Rhode Island breaks ground – Go off, King, or more like on, as Nautilus Solar Energy and TurningPoint Energy have broken ground on the 12 MW ac King Solar project in North Smithfield, Rhode Island. Our King is expected to be operational sometime in 2020. In a case of double dipping, Nautilus is subscribed to the King Project. Source: TurningPoint Energy

Sunworks awarded Massachusetts project – “Sunworks announced it has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to develop a 370kW ground mount solar system for multi-unit residential project in a Massachusetts suburb located outside of Boston. The project is being developed under the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) incentive program. Sunworks’ Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile said, “This is an important win for Sunworks as we continue to win projects in the north east. This project represents the largest residential solar project in the State of Massachusetts under the SMART initiative to date, providing Sunworks a significant opportunity to solidify its position in this important and growing market.” Source: Sunworks

Simon says more solar – Simon today announced completion of new rooftop solar system installations at Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets and Jackson Premium Outlets. Safari Energy LLC, a New York-based commercial and industrial solar energy partner, has installed more than 50,000 sq. feet of solar panels across all three properties. The solar installations have a combined capacity of 605.6 kilowatts (kW) and will produce over 725,000 kilowatt-hours of energy annually to the three centers. That is equal to the electricity needed to power more than 90 homes per year, offsetting more than 530 tons of CO2 equivalent annually. Source: Simon