NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers go solar at training facility

Flyers mascot Gritty poses with the team’s new electric Zamboni ice resurfacer at the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone.

When the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers hit the ice to practice, they’ll be doing so in a training facility powered by 100% renewable energy.

As part of its sustainability efforts, team owner Comcast Spectacor added a 1.06 MW rooftop solar array at the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone at Voorhees, New Jersey.

The company partnered with SunPower on the installation, which started in May and was recently completed in November. The facility also serves as the training spot for the National Lacrosse League’s Philadelphia Wings and offers public ice-skating sessions and youth hockey activities year-round. In addition, the facility replaced its traditional propane-fueled Zamboni machine with a new electric model.

Comcast Spectacor, a major entertainment company that also owns the Wells Fargo Center arena, said it will sell the renewable energy certificates (RECs) from the onsite solar project and purchase national RECs to provide all Spectacor facilities with 100% renewable energy. These latest developments build on Wells Fargo Center’s previous deal with Constellation to fully cover the arena’s power needs using wind energy resources.

“The Flyers will now train and compete in facilities completely powered by renewable electricity, which furthers Comcast NBCUniversal’s ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation,” said Dave Scott, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor.

Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, said these efforts “epitomize our overall NHL Green environmental sustainability work in North American community rinks where we play and enjoy the game.”

Such green initiatives are part of a growing trend among major U.S. sports franchises, from the National Football League to NASCAR, that are embracing solar and other renewables to help power their stadiums and venues.