Carlyle Group makes $374m investment in Amp Energy

U.S.-based investment firm The Carlyle Group has committed $374 million to Amp Energy, a Canada-based renewable energy infrastructure manager, developer, and owner.
According to the partners, Amp Energy has developed over 1.8 GW of distributed and utility-scale renewable generation projects, hybrid generation + storage projects, and stand-alone battery storage projects globally. (Notably, Amp Energy purchased an 11 MW solar + storage portfolio in Massachusetts just last year.) The company also offers a digital energy platform, Amp X, designed to enable real-time autonomous management and optimization. The Carlyle investment aims to support Amp Energy’s growth within its core markets of North America, Japan, Australia, Iberia and the U.K.
Pooja Goyal, head of Carlyle’s Renewable and Sustainable Energy team and co-head of its Infrastructure group, said the AMP deal builds on the investment firm’s search for investment opportunities such as solar projects and battery storage technologies.
Carlyle has made several U.S. solar investments over the past year, including a $100 million partnership with Alchemy Renewable Energy and the acquisition of a large development portfolio from BNRG in Maine.
