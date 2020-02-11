Morning Brief: Cubico acquires 102 MW, LONGi to supply modules for 74 MW Microsoft project

Cubico acquires 102 MW in South Carolina: Cubico Sustainable Investments has acquired the 102 MW Midlands solar PV project in Calhoun County, South Carolina, bringing the company’s total solar capacity ownership in the state over 300 MW. The project has a 20 year PPA with Dominion. The acquisition brings Cubico’s total owned U.S. solar capacity to just under 600 MW. Source: Cubico Sustainable Investments

LONGi to supply modules for 74 MW Microsoft project: In a set of simultaneous moves, Microsoft has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with Invenergy for the 74 MW Wilkinson Solar Energy Center in Beaufort County, North Carolina and announced that LONGi will supply all supply 74 MW of monocrystalline modules. The project is expected to generate US$20 million and create more than 500 jobs during its construction phase. The project was initially supposed to be completed last year, but was delayed for untold reasons. Source: LONGi Solar

Solar Support partners with SEMIKRON to tackle utility-scale inverter stack shortage: “Engineering services company Solar Support has begun a strategic agreement with SEMIKRON, a manufacturer of power semiconductor components. As a qualified representative of SEMIKRON in the U.S., Solar Support meets the industry’s demand for insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) stack components, a critical semiconductor device used in aging PV inverters. Solar Support also has launched a new component replacement program for PV asset owners, operators and O&M providers to service failing inverters. Solar Support is one of the few U.S.-based suppliers for SEMIKRON’s SEMIKUBE 1200V and 1700V industrial standard modules.” Source: Solar Support

Changes At Hawaiian Electric ‘Can Happen Fast’: “A San Francisco-based equity investor agitating for management changes at Hawaiian Electric views the company as a “keystone species” that can help lead the way to a carbon-free economy. Jeff Ubben, chief executive of ValueAct Capital, made the comment during an hour-long video interview with Rob Cox, global editor of Reuters Breakingviews. On Tuesday, Ubben said the idea behind investing in “keystone” companies like Hawaiian Electric, was in part to help “make them success stories and have The Wall Street Journal write about them.” ValueAct controls a mere 1.5% of the company’s stock but seems poised to effect an outsized influence on the company. Ubben noted that just three large institutional investors — BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group and State Street Global Advisors — control almost 25% of Hawaiian Electric shares.” Source: Civil Beat

Dynamic Energy sells 11 MW solar + storage portfolio to Amp Energy: Dynamic Energy Solutions has sold two solar-plus-storage projects to Amp Energy, a global renewable energy infrastructure manager, developer and owner. Together, the two ground mounted projects comprise 11.2 MW dc and include 10.3 MWhs of battery energy storage systems. The sale of the assets closed in December 2019. Construction and commercial operation are expected to occur in 2020. Dynamic Energy will perform the design, engineering, procurement and construction of the systems. Source: Dynamic Energy