Morning Brief: Bipartisan energy deal rumored to be imminent in lame-duck session

All kinds of strange things can happen in a lame-duck session — ahead of a White House transition no less — and apparently a bipartisan energy deal is among them. Per multiple reports (like this Washington Examiner piece), lawmakers are closing in on an agreement on a package that would be attached to an omnibus spending deal moving through Congress. The overall measure contains a suite of provisions authorizing finance and overhaul of DOE programs to boost innovation and deployment of carbon removal tech, energy storage, renewables, nuclear and more. According to an E&E News piece this morning: “In total, the bill would authorize $35.2 billion in research spending over the next decade. That includes more than a dozen demonstration projects on advanced nuclear reactors, energy storage and carbon capture technologies.” Source: Axios

LG Energy Solution rolls out its next-generation LG RESU home batteries: LG Energy Solution , South Korea’s manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, showcased its new generation of products. The new LG RESU Prime lineup offers large-capacity, high-powered batteries courtesy of industry-leading energy density, while allowing much-needed sustainable energy use through its proactive efforts toward fair cobalt procurement.

In an attempt to become more cost-efficient, the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) has once again partnered with Entegrity on a series of new energy efficiency measures, as well as two new solar installations: a 6.5 MW installation for the Division of Correction and a 2.5-MW solar array for the Division of Community Correction. Previously, the DOC teamed up with Entegrity to install 300 kW solar arrays at the Division of Correction’s East Arkansas Regional Unit and an Osceola facility. This this new plan is expected to save the department more than $3.2 million per year in energy and operational savings, which is considerable, since the DOC makes up roughly 6% of the state’s annual budget. Source: Entegrity

Summary highlights of Deloitte’s 2021 renewables industry outlook – The five trends to watch:

Renewable energy dealmaking will likely rise in 2021 as companies, utilities, and governments prepare to meet ambitious climate targets.

will likely rise in 2021 as companies, utilities, and governments prepare to meet ambitious climate targets. As renewable penetration on the grid increases, green hydrogen development is expected to follow because of its potential to act as seasonal storage.

is expected to follow because of its potential to act as seasonal storage. Energy storage is becoming one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the energy industry. Falling costs and maturing technology are making use cases for storage more economical.

in the energy industry. Falling costs and maturing technology are making use cases for storage more economical. The wind industry’s frontiers are expected to increasingly move offshore in 2021. As utilities focus on decarbonization and create net-zero targets, offshore wind holds great promise.

in 2021. As utilities focus on decarbonization and create net-zero targets, offshore wind holds great promise. Onshoring to address COVID-19 disruptions and digitalizing supply chains. Source: Deloitte’s 2021 Power & Utilities and Renewable Energy Outlooks