Morning Brief: MISO preps for FERC Order 2222, zinc battery startup Eos now public via SPAC

Seeking to open communication channels with their distribution utilities, MISO staff held a workshop to prepare for FERC Order 2222. Kristin Swenson, MISO’s distributed energy resource program director, said the grid operator needs better collaboration with distribution system operators to comply with the order, which allows DER aggregators to compete in organized wholesale electric markets. To do that, MISO will need access information typically reserved for distribution utilities. Per Order 2222, MISO will create a “coordination framework” to guide interaction with relevant electric retail regulatory authorities, distribution utilities and DER aggregators — including both documented procedures and operating agreements. “It’s OK that we don’t know what the plan will be right now,” Swenson said. “The control systems, while there are a lot of cool ones out there, haven’t been widely adopted yet.” Source: RTO Insider
Eos Energy Storage, a manufacturer of zinc-based battery technology, was listed on the Nasdaq on Tuesday following its acquisition by a special-purpose acquisition company. The deal is projected to give Eos a pro forma market capitalization of $500 million. The company is targeting $50 million in revenue for 2021, and $260 million for 2022. Earlier this month, Eos entered a partnership with utility developer Hecate Energy to provide battery technology to projects in Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. Source: Reuters
Engineering services company Solar Support has unveiled a tiered customer-service solution for inverter and power electronic manufacturers in the U.S. Backed by 22 years of field experience, Solar Support delivers turnkey in-field and back-office support that reduces OEM customer service costs and increases operational bandwidth. In addition, Solar Support teams are working with clients to design and implement their own end-to-end service infrastructures to ensure the highest levels of quality and customer satisfaction. As an independent, third-party service provider, Solar Support brings deep equipment knowledge and troubleshooting experience to field issues for leading brands. The company’s new offering includes technical service hotlines, flexible field technicians and on-demand replacement parts to ensure timely and cost-effective repairs.
