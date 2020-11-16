Array Technologies posts a successful Q3, predicts a strong end to 2020

Newly-public Array Technologies has released the company’s Q3 2020 earnings report, a report which exceeds the company’s own expectations for the quarter.
Array saw revenue of $139.5 million in Q3 2020, bringing 2020 revenue up to $692.1 million, up 64% from $423.2 million for the prior-year period. For the year, the company’s gross profit has increased to $167.3 million, up 86% over $90.2 million through three quarters in the prior year.
And while revenue and profits are up in 2020, so are operating expenses — rising to $69.9 million compared to $47.3 million during the same period in the prior year. The company attributes these operational increases to professional fees related from recapitalization and the initial public offering, as well as a revaluation of earn-out obligations for the company’s founder.
Guidance for 2020
Looking ahead to the rest of 2020, the company predicts revenues to be in the range of $845 million to $865 million. According to CEO Jim Fusaro, this confidence is a reflection of both the increasingly low cost of installing solar with trackers, as well as consumers recognizing the quality of the Array brand.
As of August 31, the company had $689 million of executed contracts and awarded orders for tracker systems with anticipated shipment dates in 2020 and 2021, representing a 65% increase relative to the same date last year.
Earlier this month, Array and Lightsource BP entered into a purchase agreement for Array to supply Lightsource’s newly-developed worldwide solar portfolio of 1.4 GW with Array trackers. While the full financial details of this deal have not been released, the two companies executed a similar contract in December 2019, where Array agreed to supply trackers for 1.5 GW of projects across the U.S. at a cool price of $100 million.
