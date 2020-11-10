What’s the value of your solar resource data?

The median approach is inaccurate in varied terrain because the input data lacks spatial precision. The smoothing effect makes it difficult for stakeholders to distinguish between more and less desirable project locations.

Issue 2: The median approach does not resolve biases and issues with lower quality datasets

The median approach is heavily weighted with lower quality data including legacy data from NREL (TMY2/TMY3) and less accurate satellite models (e.g. NREL PSM). We wrote about the perils of using outdated datasets like TMY3 in 2015. Spatial resolution, inconsistent methodology, legacy measurement techniques and older periods contribute to the differences. At the end of the day, TMY3 was never meant for solar project financing (as has been stated by NREL). The data is based on modeling and measurements from 1976-2005. In addition, TMY3 is only 50% weighted for irradiance; the other 50% includes wind speed, temperature and dew point, which have a much smaller impact on solar production.

Other satellite models like NREL’s PSM have not been vetted for use in solar project financing. The biases in the PSM are well documented.

Does taking the median of lower quality data yield a bankable result? An analysis of 14 locations using the highest quality Baseline Surface Radiation Network measurements as a reference shows that it does not. The median approach does not resolve biases in the underlying datasets. Using a high-quality dataset alone substantially reduces production risk when compared to the median approach and legacy datasets.

Issue 3: The median approach lacks transparency and repeatability

The median approach to solar resource selection is not supported by published validation (prompting us to perform this analysis). Repeating the median approach requires keeping track of the input datasets. If one dataset is swapped or removed, the median changes. The process for selecting the datasets for inclusion in the median is left up for debate.

Finally, the median TMY isn’t comparable to recent ground measurements from the project site because the TMY lacks recent data for comparison. If ground measurements are available pre-construction, its apples to oranges with the TMY. Once the plant comes online, performance engineers will have a difficult time distinguishing plant performance and pro forma expectations from recent weather.

All of these issues make it difficult for project stakeholders to make efficient and objective decisions.

Conclusions: the source of solar resource data matters

The median approach to resource selection can both over- and underestimate the true solar resource depending on the specifics of the project and the input data used. The median approach lacks spatial precision, and does not resolve biases in lesser quality datasets used as input. In addition, the median approach lacks the transparency and repeatability required for objective and efficient decision-making.

While comparing datasets can be informative, in general, making informed distinctions between solar resource datasets yields substantially better results than the median approach to solar resource data selection.

If you’d like to learn more about best practices for solar resource assessment and modeling, consider participating in a conference such as Sandia’s PVPerformance Modeling Collaborative or diving into the conservable body of research on this topic (three decades of research by Dr. Perez can be found here, for example). Or, get in touch with your solar resource data and modeling providers. Ask what is different about their approach and take a critical eye to the supporting research that’s provided.

***