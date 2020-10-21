Energy Jobs: Audrey Lee is director at $250M SPAC ArcLight, plus SunPower, Primergy Solar, 8minute and more

Audrey Lee, previously with Sunrun and currently the co-chair of Clean Energy for Biden, is now the director of the board of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., a $250 million SPAC focused on opportunities in the transition toward sustainable use of energy and natural resources.

SunPower created two new positions at the firm to lead initiatives related to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). Joanne Endow will serve as the head of ESG, and Maribelle Bostic has been appointed director of DE&I. Endow currently serves as SunPower’s VP of corporate audit and advisory services. Bostic, an advocate for DE&I, has more than 17 years of experience in human resources at SunPower.

Dan Vickery, previously with sPower, is now director of energy storage commercial structuring at Primergy Solar. The Oakland-based developer is focused on solar-plus-storage and will be developing the massive, new 690 MW Gemini solar project with its 380 MW/1,400 MWh lithium-ion battery.

Leclanché appointed Karl Bohman as executive VP and head of its global development of large-scale renewable energy storage projects. Bohman’s prior positions include head of business development at Swedish lithium-ion battery manufacturer Northvolt, and CEO of SaltX Technology, an energy storage company.

Kristina Peterson, previously with Mayflower Partners and TerraForm Power, now leads sales and business development at ThoughtTrace, an AI-powered document management software developer.

Ayesha Herian is the new managing director for communications at non-profit advocacy organization Vote Solar. Prior to joining Vote Solar, Ayesha led communications for Inspire Clean Energy.

Nomi Ahmad, previously with Sembcorp Industries, is joining Highview Power as its CFO. Highview Power is a developer of a cryogenic long-duration energy storage system.

