Energy Jobs: Audrey Lee is director at $250M SPAC ArcLight, plus SunPower, Primergy Solar, 8minute and more

Audrey Lee, previously with Sunrun and currently the co-chair of Clean Energy for Biden, is now the director of the board of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., a $250 million SPAC focused on opportunities in the transition toward sustainable use of energy and natural resources.
SunPower created two new positions at the firm to lead initiatives related to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). Joanne Endow will serve as the head of ESG, and Maribelle Bostic has been appointed director of DE&I. Endow currently serves as SunPower’s VP of corporate audit and advisory services. Bostic, an advocate for DE&I, has more than 17 years of experience in human resources at SunPower.
Dan Vickery, previously with sPower, is now director of energy storage commercial structuring at Primergy Solar. The Oakland-based developer is focused on solar-plus-storage and will be developing the massive, new 690 MW Gemini solar project with its 380 MW/1,400 MWh lithium-ion battery.
Leclanché appointed Karl Bohman as executive VP and head of its global development of large-scale renewable energy storage projects. Bohman’s prior positions include head of business development at Swedish lithium-ion battery manufacturer Northvolt, and CEO of SaltX Technology, an energy storage company.
Kristina Peterson, previously with Mayflower Partners and TerraForm Power, now leads sales and business development at ThoughtTrace, an AI-powered document management software developer.
Ayesha Herian is the new managing director for communications at non-profit advocacy organization Vote Solar. Prior to joining Vote Solar, Ayesha led communications for Inspire Clean Energy.
***
This column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.
Technica client, AMPLY Power, entered into a 20-year CMS agreement to help Anaheim Transportation Network become California’s first all-electric bus fleet while managing its 46 electric buses serving Anaheim and surrounding communities.
***
Nomi Ahmad, previously with Sembcorp Industries, is joining Highview Power as its CFO. Highview Power is a developer of a cryogenic long-duration energy storage system.
Martin Wylie, previously with Sunrun, is now VP of corporate development at Palmetto, a firm that pairs homeowners with solar power and energy storage providers and looks to improve the financing and installation process.
Naga Kiran Kota, previously with Savion, is now director of transmission at Geronimo Energy.
Benjamin Snieckus, previously with Recurrent Energy, is now director of origination at Arevon Energy Management.
Alison Hyde Adams is now regional sales manager at solar distributor BayWa r.e. Solar Systems. She was previously with Flux Energy Systems.
Nadim Kanan, previously with NEC Energy, is now senior manager of storage engineering at 8minute Solar Energy.
Emily Chasan is now director of communications at Generate. Chasan was previously the sustainable finance editor at Bloomberg. Last week, Generate acquired a minority interest in energy firm Alturus — and will provide up to $600 million in financing for its sustainable infrastructure projects, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Michael Kadish, Renée Sharp and Nicole Steele, three Grid Alternatives alums, have started a firm, Insight Power Partners, to “bring their collective experience in clean energy and environmental health to advance equitable energy solutions.”
The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.