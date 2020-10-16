Morning Brief: Ameren Illinois chairman, ‘Our position on net metering credits has not changed’

Ameren Illinois filed a special permission tariff with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC): Under Ameren Illinois’ proposed changes for Rider NM – Net Metering, residential and small non-residential rooftop solar customers who complete construction of their generation after Oct. 1, 2020 will receive retroactive credits for their delivery charges in the event the ICC orders changes to the Net Metering Program…”Our position on net metering credits has not changed,” said Richard Mark, chairman of Ameren Illinois. “The fact is, most Ameren Illinois customers don’t know that they are paying subsidies to benefit other customers who can afford to install their own rooftop solar. That’s why we will follow the law and keep advocating for an approach that is fair and equitable for all Downstate customers.” Full Ameren release here.

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. DOE for failing to release records about the agency’s collaboration with utility companies and the fossil fuel industry on a publicly funded study about the reliability and resiliency of North America’s power grid. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., concerns the North American Energy Resilience Model, an agency initiative that aims to model and assess North America’s grid vulnerabilities. The Center is seeking the records to shed light on how corporate interests may be shaping the model and study, especially regarding grid improvements that could ensure a clean energy transition. Source: The Center for Biological Diversity

In related news: In August of 2018, Joshua Novacheck, a research engineer for the NREL shared the results of the Interconnections Seam Study, which demonstrated that stronger connections between the U.S. power system’s eastern and western power grids would accelerate the growth of wind and PV — reducing American reliance on coal, and saving consumers billions. According to interviews with DOE and NREL sources, supported by more than 900 pages of documents and emails obtained by InvestigateWest through FOIA requests, Trump officials would ultimately block Seams from seeing the light of day. This article is a collaboration between The Atlantic and InvestigateWest.

New Mexico’s largest electric utility is breaking ground on a 50-MW solar project — the third largest PV project on tribal land in the U.S. It’s part of a Public Service Co. of New Mexico program, which allows large customers to subscribe to receive electricity matching their usage at a set price from the solar facility. Customers must commit for 15 years — and receive a credit on their bills based on their subscription levels. Hecate Energy will build the solar plant and PSC of New Mexico will enter into a long-term agreement to purchase the power. Source: AP

Sage Energy Consulting issued a request for proposals for two new solar and storage microgrids for the Temecula Valley Unified School District. The microgrids are designed for three hours or more of backup to the schools, providing power to critical loads at each campus during a grid outage and avoiding the need for diesel generators. Source: Sage Energy Consulting.