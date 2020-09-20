Energy Jobs: First Solar, Enel X, CELI, 7X Energy, National Grid, Terabase, i1 Energy, 8minute

Terabase hired Allan Daly as VP of software. Daly was previously a co-founder at BrightBox Technologies and VP of software at Nextracker. Terabase just closed a $6 million Round A led by SJF Ventures for an integrated software platform to make building utility-scale solar more efficient, smarter and cheaper.

Mackay Miller was promoted to acting head of U.S. strategy at National Grid.

Nicholas Strevel returns to First Solar as VP of product management and technical sales. After decades of avoiding distributed generation, First Solar will now offer series 6 modules through its distributors to “projects and customers of all shapes and sizes.” Excluding residential shapes and sizes.

Kevin Borden was promoted to head of marketing at Enel X. Enel X and Ardian just launched a JV to manage Enel X’s ten projects battery storage projects in Canada — around 30 MW of capacity.

Becca Ward was promoted to acting executive director at the Clean Energy Leadership Institute. With programs operating in Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Chicago, CELI is a nonprofit “developing a new kind of energy leader.”

Ryan Thomas, previously with SunPower, is now senior director of asset management at 7X Energy. Founded in 2016, 7X Energy develops utility-scale solar and has originated, developed or jointly developed 1,500 MW of solar projects either under construction or in operation. Recent projects include:

Prospero (379 MW) with Facebook providing tax-equity financing

Phoebe (315 MW) – jointly developed project in Texas

Lapetus Project (130 MW) – developed and executed PPA with Brazos Electric Cooperative and CoServ Electric

*** Jeff Coleman is now VP of construction at i1 Energy, a solar project firm focusing on EPC for solar projects under 20MWac and owners engineer for 100MW+ projects. Coleman was previously with Urban Grid Solar and before that BayWa r.e.

Nadim Kanan is now manager of storage engineering at 8minute Solar Energy. Kanan was previously with NEC Energy Solutions. 8minute recently contracted with Clean Power Alliance on a 15-year PPA for 8minute’s planned Rexford 1 project in Tulare County, California — clocking in at 400 MW of solar and 180 MW/540 MWh of energy storage.

Alexis Georgeson is now head of communications and government relations at Redwood Materials. Georgeson was previously with Waymo and before that Tesla. Redwood Materials, the startup founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel raised a reported $40 million in venture capital from Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Capricorn Investment Group. Redwood aims to recycle old cell phone and device batteries into electric vehicle batteries.

Levi Blankenship was promoted to VP of sales at Dandelion Energy, a provider of residential geothermal heating and cooling. Dandelion has received more than $34 million from investors including GV, NEA and Lennar.

Brian Marrs was promoted to senior director of energy markets at Microsoft.

Kate Desrochers, previously with Packetized Energy, has joined Encore Renewable Energy as project manager — field services.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.