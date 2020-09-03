Slideshow: Crash course on US energy storage market, 168 MW of storage deployed in Q2

GTM held a virtual event with an energy storage focus, hosted by Daniel Finn-Foley, head of energy storage at Wood Mackenzie. Here’s a link to the event — and here are a few slides and some commentary from the event.

Finn-Foley gave a “crash course on the U.S. energy storage market” and spoke of how this “nascent market” is evolving.

He said, “Residential storage is still a California story due to the SGIP [incentive] and resiliency concerns.” The head analyst said there was a “boom” in Texas “with a lot of one-hour systems coming on line.”

168 MW/288 MWh of storage deployed in Q2

According to the analyst’s most recent data, 168 MW/288 MWh of electrochemical storage was deployed in Q2.

U.S. energy storage deployments will reach nearly 7 GW annually in 2025, according to Finn-Foley.



U.S. energy storage will be a $7 billion market in 2025.