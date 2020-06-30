Morning Brief: Making sure Black communities have access to solar power

Meet the Black woman making sure Black communities have access to solar power: After extensive work in government, entrepreneur and advocate Kristal Hansley launched WeSolar Energy with the goal to provide underserved and underfunded communities access to solar energy. “During my time leading the Community Affairs policy at Congresswoman Eleanor Norton’s office, Maryland passed new laws to increase the use of solar energy across the state. I saw how effectively solar could reduce the cost of electricity for households, and decided to get involved in the emerging world of community solar,” said Hansley. “I started a position at Neighborhood Sun, a regional solar company in Maryland, as director of Government and Community Relations. After working with solar energy developers and city leadership in Baltimore helping thousands of low-to-moderate-income families save on their utility bills, I decided to launch my own company dedicated specifically to opening community solar farms in neighborhoods like Baltimore.” “The Community Solar model directly challenges the hundred-year-old monopoly where utility companies dominated the energy industry,” she said. “Community Solar guarantees clean energy to Black families at a steep discount for 20 years. The lifespan of the solar panels.” Source: Black Enterprise

The recent release of the PEG bankability report by DNV GL: In the report, DNV GL verifies that the PEG systems low profile, 8 degree, tilt design allows it to produce between 217% and 241% more land yield (MWh/acre), compared to market alternatives. Additionally, PEG’s ground coverage ratio is three times higher than single axis trackers and twice as high as fixed tilt, according to the report. And even though the 8 degree tilt of the system leads to a decrease in yield, the system’s design leads to capital expenditure savings that make up for the deceased yield, allowing for attractive project returns and LCOE. A new version of the PEG has been released which is designed for areas with a potential for high snow loads. Source: Belectric

EDF Renewables North America was chosen by Cox Communications to provide solar photovoltaics and battery energy storage services in support of Cox’s long-term financial and sustainability goals. EDF Renewables will design and build an integrated 360 kW solar photovoltaic and 560 kW/1,360 kWh onsite behind-the-meter battery storage solution at the primary Cox Communications’ corporate office in San Diego. Source: EDF Renewables

Solar developers Pine Gate Renewables and Silver Creek Energy have entered into a joint venture to develop, finance and build utility-scale solar projects. The new holding company, Silver Pine Energy Holdings, is exploring more than 20 projects in the Southeast totaling more than 1 GW. Source: Silver Pine Energy

Idemitsu Renewables closed on debt financing for its 50 MW Central 40 solar project in Stanislaus County, California. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as sole arranger of the financing. The renewable power generated by Central 40 will be sold through a power purchase agreement with Silicon Valley Power, which serves the City of Santa Clara. Source: Idemitsu

Origis Energy announces the completion of GA Solar 3 – Tanglewood Solar, a 57.5 MW solar project located in Mitchell County, Georgia. Origis Energy developed the solar site as one of the facilities under the Georgia Power Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI) serving the utility’s customers participating in the Commercial and Industrial REDI (C&I REDI) program. Global Atlantic Financial Group is the owner and Origis Energy is operator/manager of the solar facility, selling the energy and renewable attributes from the facility to Georgia Power through the REDI program. Source: Origis