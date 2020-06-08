First Tesla solar tile roof V3 installed in Massachusetts

Dorchester, Massachusetts is the home of the first Tesla solar tile roof in the state and the second on the East Coast, according to Bert Bremer, the homeowner.

“We needed a new roof, anyway,” said Bremer, who along with his wife, continues to look for ways to “live lightly” in their North Dorchester home that was built in 1895. The existing asphalt shingle roof had been installed in 1991.

The couple ordered the solar roof in 2017 and waited as Tesla moved through version 2 to version 3. Bremer noted that some homes on his street had installed conventional rooftop solar panels — but they wanted a better look.

System and install details

The 7.5 kW, version 3.0 system includes two Powerwall batteries — although there is no time-of-use pricing and there hasn’t been a local power failure in a few years, according to Bremer.

The 2.5-story home on a tight lot includes a steep roof with a 12:12 pitch that required some cooperation from neighbors regarding lift equipment and staging.

The Tesla crew is finishing up the installation on the approximately 2,200 square-foot home after 12 days that included some stoppage for inclement weather. There haven’t been any permitting issues, according to the homeowner.

Given the fixed dimensions of the tiles, he noted, “The trouble is you can’t fake it with the coursing — if you’re short or long — you use flashing,” and Bremer was “not super-thrilled” with the flashing around his chimney. But Bremer, an architect, said that he was generally pleased with the end product: “It looks good.”

The homeowner noted that the solar shingles came from boxes marked, “Made in Buffalo, New York.” The next installation stop for this particular crew is a Tesla solar roof in Salem, Massachusetts. Recent history of Tesla solar tile