Morning Brief: The Wolf of Wall Street teaches solar sales, misleading solar ads tout 100% free panels

In a world flooded with webinars on how to improve sales from home, how does Suntuity Solar separate itself from the crowd? By having a webinar hosted by Jordan Belfort, the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street. The free multi-episode virtual training series focuses on teaching effective remote work strategies that can help inspire and guide individuals towards maximizing their income from the comfort of their own homes. A playback of the first session is available here. Source: Suntuity
U.S. energy storage market participants operating at the bulk power system level should evaluate their supply chains and take other measures in light of recent U.S. government action to protect national security by limiting equipment transactions involving foreign adversaries, experts said Thursday. Earlier this month President Trump signed an executive order on Securing the United States bulk power system that lays the groundwork for a ban on power grid equipment from foreign adversaries posing a national security threat, according to the Energy Storage Association trade group. These actions raise import issues related to certain energy storage equipment potentially with regard to China.It is not yet clear if the EO covers energy storage but it might because storage can be used to provide reliability services either stand-alone or paired with generation, she said. “It’s entirely possible that storage could be excluded entirely, but we just don’t know right now.” Source: S&P Global
Misleading solar ads touting 100% free panels and fake stimulus programs spread on Facebook as the coronavirus upends door-to-door sales: While scrolling through Facebook earlier this month, Vikram Aggarwal wasn’t surprised to see a handful of ads for rooftop solar panels. As the founder of an online solar marketplace, Vikram Aggarwal is an obvious target for the tech giant’s sophisticated algorithm. What did catch his attention was what those ads were promising. “None of them were being very truthful,” said Aggarwal, the founder of the website EnergySage. “They’re all very shady.” Misleading ads are not new to the solar industry, but experts that Business Insider reached for this story said the problem could become worse in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Source: Business Insider
Engie has announced that its 60 MWac solar plus 240 MWh battery storage facility located on Hawai‘i Island is among those projects chosen in Hawaiian Electric Company’s largest renewable energy procurement ever. The project is expected to be online in 2023 but depending on the length of the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, delays in bringing the projects online are possible. Engie will now begin working with Hawaiian Electric to reach an acceptable 25-year power purchase agreement, which will be subject to approval by regulators.
1 comment
“Misleading solar ads touting 100% free panels and fake stimulus programs spread on Facebook as the coronavirus upends door-to-door sales:”
Folks still “think” of a solar PV system as some kind of “machine” and fast talking obfuscates the fact that solar PV is just a generation “appliance”, most folks don’t go out and “lease” a portable generator for camping and home use, they go to the local hardware store and buy one. Most folks don’t lease their ovens, cooktops, microwave ovens, refrigerator/freezer, washer and dryer or the water heater or air conditioning system.
Why rent YOUR roof for 20 to 30 years to a company who “gives” you a set electric bill for years to come, or so says the sales literature. First of all, this company may or may not be viable for 20 to 30 years and you might find a solar PV system on your roof that some “other” random company comes along and buys up the old company at pennies on the dollar in BK court, then expects YOU to renegotiate a new contract with “them”. Trying to sell your house runs into the problem of a “third party” to please when prospective buyers want to buy the home, they still don’t “own” the solar PV system and must deal with the “lease” company to complete the sale. The bottom line, even with legitimate leased solar PV, is there is a “middle man” party involved in YOUR choice to sell your home and move elsewhere. So, the low to “no down” lease offer is it worth giving up your control over who is involved in the sell of your house, or not?
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.