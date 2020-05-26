Morning Brief: The Wolf of Wall Street teaches solar sales, misleading solar ads tout 100% free panels

In a world flooded with webinars on how to improve sales from home, how does Suntuity Solar separate itself from the crowd? By having a webinar hosted by Jordan Belfort, the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street. The free multi-episode virtual training series focuses on teaching effective remote work strategies that can help inspire and guide individuals towards maximizing their income from the comfort of their own homes. A playback of the first session is available here. Source: Suntuity

U.S. energy storage market participants operating at the bulk power system level should evaluate their supply chains and take other measures in light of recent U.S. government action to protect national security by limiting equipment transactions involving foreign adversaries, experts said Thursday. Earlier this month President Trump signed an executive order on Securing the United States bulk power system that lays the groundwork for a ban on power grid equipment from foreign adversaries posing a national security threat, according to the Energy Storage Association trade group. These actions raise import issues related to certain energy storage equipment potentially with regard to China.It is not yet clear if the EO covers energy storage but it might because storage can be used to provide reliability services either stand-alone or paired with generation, she said. “It’s entirely possible that storage could be excluded entirely, but we just don’t know right now.” Source: S&P Global

Misleading solar ads touting 100% free panels and fake stimulus programs spread on Facebook as the coronavirus upends door-to-door sales: While scrolling through Facebook earlier this month, Vikram Aggarwal wasn’t surprised to see a handful of ads for rooftop solar panels. As the founder of an online solar marketplace, Vikram Aggarwal is an obvious target for the tech giant’s sophisticated algorithm. What did catch his attention was what those ads were promising. “None of them were being very truthful,” said Aggarwal, the founder of the website EnergySage. “They’re all very shady.” Misleading ads are not new to the solar industry, but experts that Business Insider reached for this story said the problem could become worse in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Source: Business Insider

Engie has announced that its 60 MWac solar plus 240 MWh battery storage facility located on Hawai‘i Island is among those projects chosen in Hawaiian Electric Company’s largest renewable energy procurement ever. The project is expected to be online in 2023 but depending on the length of the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, delays in bringing the projects online are possible. Engie will now begin working with Hawaiian Electric to reach an acceptable 25-year power purchase agreement, which will be subject to approval by regulators.