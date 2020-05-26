Green Mountain Power expands Tesla Powerwall and bring-your-own-device energy storage programs

The Vermont Public Utility Commission (VPUC) has issued an order approving the expansion of Green Mountain Power’s Tesla Powerwall and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) home battery pilot programs into full-fledged residential battery programs.
The BYOD program is an open incentive system for customers looking to add a battery, while the Powerwall program allows customers to lease a system at a flat rate that provides savings over a standard installation.
The BYOD program offers customers up to $10,500 in upfront incentives to purchase their own batteries through local installers. The program is set to support at least 500 customers annually, until the 5 MW yearly storage cap is reached. Under this program, participating customers agree to provide access to stored energy during peak demand times, in order to meet demand and drive down the price of electricity. Moreover, the customers have a relatively expansive list of participating battery options to choose from.
The Powerwall tariff allows up to 500 customers to enroll each year, where they will can choose to pay $55 per month for two Powerwall batteries in a 10-year lease which covers standard installation, with the option of five more years at no additional cost or just pay $5,500 up front. Akin to the BYOD program, customers agree to share their stored energy with GMP during peak deman times.
According to the utility, the BYOD and Powerwall programs will create millions of dollars in savings for all GMP customers.
Enrollment for the incentives start June 5th and both tariffs will be in place for the next two years, at which point they will be reviewed by the VPUC.
Customers can enroll directly with REV members or, starting on June 5, customers can begin the enrollment process through GMP’s webpage.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.