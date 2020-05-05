The skills and software you’ll need to boost solar sales in a virtual world

Selling a residential solar system in pre-covidian days was challenging enough.

Now it has to be done entirely remotely.

Transitioning that emotional, big-ticket decision to a remote sales process in our era of social distancing is a challenge that requires empathic salespeople armed with strong software.

Lennie Moreno, the CEO of Sofdesk, a maker of an end-to-end solar sales platform, joins pv magazine in a free webinar to guide installers and financiers in how to optimize your sales process, while keeping a clear vision of value and not wasting your time.

Software will eat solar sales

In these disorienting times, Moreno suggests we focus on the things we can control, the people we love, our businesses and how we can pivot when faced with a challenge.

During the webinar Moreno will share his ten years of solar and roofing experience and address these topics and more:

The new reality of closing sales online and over the phone

Reducing soft costs from end-to-end

Adapting a sales message to work with home-bound customers

Sofdesk’s end-to-end solar software creates detailed proposals with shading analysis, design and financing options, and automated permitting.

Moreno maintains that when this lockdown is lifted — new solar segments and opportunities will present themselves.

In this webinar, we’ll learn how installers, manufacturers, distributors and lenders in the solar industry can improve their bottom line while maintaining their health.

How fast can you produce a design, a quote, and a permit set? Moreno will lead a demonstration on how software can make real-time, trust-building adjustments on the fly in front of the customer.

pv magazine editor, Eric Wesoff, will moderate the discussion. Join us for this timely webinar May 6 at 2 p.m. EST

Be part of the conversation! Questions can be submitted beforehand or during the webinar through a chat window.

