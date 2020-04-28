Solar and storage installers officially considered essential workers in California

Solar and energy storage installers in California are considered essential critical infrastructure workers, according to a clarification from the California Energy Commission (CEC).

The State Public Health Officer has designated certain “essential critical infrastructure workers” needed during the pandemic, including the construction and energy sectors, as detailed here.

And the CEC clarified the statewide edict to mean that “essential electricity industry workers includes solar photovoltaic and energy storage installers.”

On the list

Renewable energy equipment installers fit comfortably on the list of essential workers for the electricity industry, which includes “workers who maintain, ensure, or restore the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power…”

The CEC maintains that solar and battery installation and maintenance has “the added importance of supporting the resilience and continued operations of critical equipment and infrastructure across the state that requires uninterrupted power. This may include medical equipment and other devices necessary to ensure ongoing health and safety in consideration of potential grid outages and/or public safety power shutoffs.”

The CEC supports local agencies continuing to permit building construction and energy projects, including solar and battery storage installations for new construction and existing buildings.

California has deemed workers “who support radio, television, and media service, including, but not limited to front line news reporters, studio, and technicians for newsgathering and reporting,” as essential critical infrastructure workers.

The long list includes weather forecasters, liquor store employees, faith based services provided through streaming, and workers supporting cannabis retail.