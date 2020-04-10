Morning Brief: EIA on net metering, Li-Cycle’s first shipment of commercially recycled battery material

An EIA Issues in Focus article discusses the potential effects of alternative utility rate structures for compensating residential solar PV generation. Most states have net metering utility tariffs that allow residential customers to deduct their solar PV system’s surplus electricity generation from the amount of electricity purchased from the grid. This analysis responds in part to recent policy changes in some states. Source: EIA

Li-Cycle, a North America based lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, completed its first shipment of commercially recycled battery material, containing energy metals concentrate. The shipped product was processed at its facility in Ontario, Canada and contained energy metals – such as cobalt, nickel and lithium – used in lithium-ion batteries. Li-Cycle is one of the few companies globally capable of recovering critical battery materials from lithium-ion batteries in a sustainable and safe manner. Source: LiCycle video here

As we face a once-in-a-lifetime crisis due to the effects of the coronavirus, we also have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reform our energy system to one that is cleaner, safer and more equitable. This improved system can deliver local, affordable and clean energy options to all energy customers, especially low-income families who will be disproportionately affected by the effects of the coronavirus. Early estimates suggest that the solar industry could suffer losses between 16 and 30 percent of volume in 2020, and some sectors could see as much as 50 percent reduction. Imagine if we instead took swift action to save these jobs and encourage additional hiring to deploy more local solar across the country. Source: Luis Davila

Engie has signed tax equity financing for a 2 GW portfolio of renewable energy projects, with 500 MW of the portfolio being solar projects. Shat solar portion of the portfolio comes across 11 projects. Through Bank of America and HSBC, Engie was able to secure up to $1.6 billion. {Projects will be funded as they are comissioned,m and while it was not shared which specific states the projects are in, we do know that they’re in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland Power Pool (PJM). Source: Engie

There is a new highest tier that Panasonic installers can reach under the Panasonic Residential Solar Installer Program. Panasonic has also announced the inaugural class of its Elite Residential Installers, of which there are 22 nationwide. The new classification offers these installers the best pricing in their respective territories, priority notice of homeowner leads, preferred access to new products, receipt of marketing co-op funds and exclusive rebate promotions. Source: Panasonic