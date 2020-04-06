California’s lucrative energy storage SGIP incentive is new and improved — here’s a guide

The Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) is the original California renewables incentive, predating the California Solar Initiative. Its current mission is to “contribute to GHG emission reductions, demand reductions, and reduced customer electricity purchases.”

But the lucrative program has gone through enormous changes since its creation as a peak-load reduction program after the California energy crisis in 2001.

A few years ago, the incentive program looked like this:

It was heavy on generation and had an inordinate fondness for fuel cells.

The new SGIP



The 2020 SGIP is a different animal — it’s a stark response to California’s wildfires and Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) with 80 percent of its SB 700 funds devoted to energy storage, along with a marked emphasis on providing resiliency for vulnerable Californians in vulnerable locations.

Here’s how the budget is divvied up.

Equity resiliency: $513 million, 76%

Equity, residential: $24 million, 5%

Large-scale storage: $81 million, 12%

Small residential projects under 10 kW: $57 million, 8%

Simplifying a complex read



The new 2020 SGIP Handbook is a complex read. The analysts at Energy Toolbase have distilled the regulatory product down to its essence, so solar and storage developers can understand the outlines of the new incentive structure. (Energy Toolbase makes software for modeling and proposing the economics of solar and energy storage projects.)

Here are a few takeaways.