Morning Brief: 690 MW project delayed, NextEnergy Capital acquires 100MW

The Gemini Solar project has been delayed after The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) missed the date to decide of the project’s Section 106 permit, which evaluates the project’s historic impact. That permit was supposed to be given in March, and now the 690 MW proposed giant is on hold. The hangup is over the project’s visual impact on a historic railroad camp on the Moapa River Indian Reservation. BLM has now shared that the organization can no longer give a timeframe for a decision. Source: WHTC

NextEnergy Capital has acquired a 100MW portfolio of community solar projects in New York. All of the projects are set to be completed in the next 18 months , and brings the fund’s total capacity in operation or under construction across five projects to 285MW. Source: renews.biz

250 MW have been proposed for the New York Town of Verona, set to be developed by Invenergy. Verona Solar, LLC has filed a public involvement program plan for a 250 MW solar project to be located on up to 1,750 acres in the town. The arrays would be scattered over that 1,750 acre area, rather than being a centralized, monolithic, installation. A preliminary scoping statement must be filed with the state by May 21 for the project to keep moving forward. Source: Rome Sentinel

Duke wants to double up on annual solar rebate deadlines. Citing company servers being overwhelmed with a surge of applications on Jan. 2, Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators for permission to take solar rebate applications twice a year, instead of once. If approved, Duke would accept rebates in January and July. You can check out Duke’s filing here. Source: WFAE

Maryland makes interconnection easier: Maryland adopted updated rules for connecting distributed energy resources to the electric grid this week, with the biggest benefits coming to storage and inverters. The new rules now require that energy storage systems be evaluated based on “net system capacity” and as defined by the “proposed use,” done to ensure that a project’s evaluation is based on its actual design and intended use. On January 1, 2022, the rules require that utilities establish default utility required smart inverter setting profiles. This requirement sets Maryland on a path to integrate smart inverters further into their interconnection standard. Source: Solar Builder Mag