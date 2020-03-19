How to keep selling solar in an era of social distancing

Like many solar companies, you rely on meeting your customers in-person, and you may be wondering how to transition to a remote process in this new era of social distancing.
If there was ever a time to learn how to more effectively sell remotely — it’s now — when most homeowners are in their homes around the clock. (After spending the month with their families, customers might really want to speak to a solar salesperson.)
Join us for this timely webinar next week, March 24 at 11 a.m. PDT by registering here.
Join this webinar to gain insights from experts who have sold solar remotely at some of the leading firms in the U.S. You’ll hear from:
- Meital Stotland, senior solar energy consultant at Baker Electric Home Energy. Meital will share her insights from more than a decade of sales and management experience in renewable energy at Tesla and its subsidiary Solar City.
- Elliot Goldstein, account executive at Aurora Solar, was consistently rated top sales consultant at Sungevity, where he personally closed $13 million-plus over a three-year period (from around 450 residential solar installations).
- pv magazine USA’s associate editor Tim Sylvia will moderate the discussion.
Meital Stotland notes: “We’re all experiencing a big shift in our work/life space and routines right now. Things are changing hour-by-hour, and everyone is adjusting the best that we can.”
“Aurora Solar and I are hosting this webinar to help answer some of the questions we’ve been getting about how to sell solar, but still be responsible and keeping our physical distance. Our goal is to share our experience and helpful tips we’ve picked up over the years selling remotely.”
Expect to learn:
We look forward to your participation!
Register here.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.