How to keep selling solar in an era of social distancing

Like many solar companies, you rely on meeting your customers in-person, and you may be wondering how to transition to a remote process in this new era of social distancing.

If there was ever a time to learn how to more effectively sell remotely — it’s now — when most homeowners are in their homes around the clock. (After spending the month with their families, customers might really want to speak to a solar salesperson.)

Join us for this timely webinar next week, March 24 at 11 a.m. PDT by registering here.

Join this webinar to gain insights from experts who have sold solar remotely at some of the leading firms in the U.S. You’ll hear from:

Meital Stotland, senior solar energy consultant at Baker Electric Home Energy. Meital will share her insights from more than a decade of sales and management experience in renewable energy at Tesla and its subsidiary Solar City.

Elliot Goldstein, account executive at Aurora Solar, was consistently rated top sales consultant at Sungevity, where he personally closed $13 million-plus over a three-year period (from around 450 residential solar installations).

pv magazine USA’s associate editor Tim Sylvia will moderate the discussion.

Meital Stotland notes: “We’re all experiencing a big shift in our work/life space and routines right now. Things are changing hour-by-hour, and everyone is adjusting the best that we can.” “Aurora Solar and I are hosting this webinar to help answer some of the questions we’ve been getting about how to sell solar, but still be responsible and keeping our physical distance. Our goal is to share our experience and helpful tips we’ve picked up over the years selling remotely.”

Expect to learn:

• How to set up a remote sales process

• Which essential technologies are needed

• Recommended changes to your sales pitch and messaging

• Tips to closing sales over the telephone and at your computer

Be part of the conversation! Questions can be submitted beforehand or during the webinar through a chat window.

We look forward to your participation!

