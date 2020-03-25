Recap: selling solar in the era of social distancing

The world we find ourselves in during the Covid-19 crisis is one that has been defined by uncertainty and change. With self quarantining and isolation becoming the new norm, you may be wondering how to transition to a remote process in this era of social distancing.
The fact is, it is entirely possible to sell solar effectively, even while doing so remotely and without the luxury of visiting a prospective customer at their home.
Such was the focus of yesterday’s webinar, powered by Aurora Solar, “How to Keep Selling Solar in an Era of Social Distancing.”
Interest for the webinar was so great, however, that not all registrants were able to attend before capacity was reached. With that in mind, we invite you to to to watch our webinar recap, which includes the full presentation, as well as the live Q&A session that followed afterward.
Tune in to gain valuable insight from experts who have sold solar remotely at some of the leading firms in the U.S.:
- Meital Stotland, senior solar energy consultant at Baker Electric Home Energy. Meital will share her insights from more than a decade of sales and management experience in renewable energy at Tesla and its subsidiary Solar City.
- Elliot Goldstein, account executive at Aurora Solar, was consistently rated top sales consultant at Sungevity, where he personally closed $13 million-plus over a three-year period (from around 450 residential solar installations).
In one hour the webinar covers how to set up a remote sales process, the essential technologies needed, recommended changes to your sales pitch and messaging and tips to closing sales over the telephone and at your computer.
