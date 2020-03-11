Tesla solar glass roof tile photo gallery update

Here’s what GAF Energy’s president, Martin DeBono said about Tesla’s integrated roof: “I think that Tesla has it absolutely right. They’re playing the long game, as are we. The industry will evolve from rack-mounted to BIPV.”

pv magazine has been tracking Tesla’s solar roof tile installations around the San Francisco Bay Area, and while Tesla might to be falling short of the 1,000 roof installs per week envisioned by CEO Elon Musk, we’ve seen enough to make some observations.

Tesla has been targeting simple shed or gable roofs with a minimum of roof features

No microinverters or optimizers are being used.

While a standard shingle roof remove-and-install typically takes eight hours over two days, according to DeBono, the Tesla installs we’ve tracked are running ten days to two weeks and requiring a team of five to six people — with additional people brought in to install storage and electrics.

The roofs are subjectively better looking than the composite shingles they are replacing. In some cases, they are better looking than the house they protect.

Every box of shingles we examined came from Changzhou, China.

Here’s a before-and-after of a home in San Jose, California. The garage structure is also equipped with tiles.

According to Redfin, this is a 2,345 square-foot Silicon Valley home valued at $1.2 million — now with a new Tesla roof.

And a shade tree.

This is a version 2 install in Berkeley, California.

The owner of this home documented the installation in detail with specs, videos and photos.

This is a Version 3 installed by the Josh Pomilio crew that’s documented by the owner with real-time solar output, specs and details. This installation includes two Tesla battery units and three inverters, according to the home owners.