First Solar announces surprise Q4 loss, considers sale of its development business

First Solar’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 included a surprise loss and a massive announcement.



The big news, aside from the numbers, was First Solar’s intention to evaluate its options regarding its U.S. project development business. The company is currently employing “a third-party EPC model.”

Mark Widmar, the CEO of First Solar said that the company “…at its core, is a technology and module manufacturing company. Given the significant evolution of developing utility-scale PV projects in the United States, we believe now is an appropriate time to evaluate our options with respect to our U.S. project development business line.”

The statement continued: “The consideration of potential options for its U.S. project development business by First Solar is at a preliminary stage and may not result in any transaction being consummated.”

Shares of the vertically-integrated U.S. thin-film solar firm fell 14 percent on Friday, after an unexpected quarterly loss and sales that missed analyst targets.