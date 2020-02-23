Hanwha officially exits polysilicon business

From the pv magazine global site.

Hanwha Solutions has confirmed plans to exit the polysilicon production sector, telling pv magazine this week that it will finish shutting down its polysilicon unit by February 2021.

The statement comes just a week after Hanwha Solutions – a unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Group – told pv magazine that it was still “examining the situation” with its polysilicon business. The company entered the industry in April 2011.

Separately, South Korean polysilicon manufacturer OCI said in January that it would maintain operational capacity of just 6,500 metric tons (MT) of its annual polysilicon production capacity in South Korea, now estimated at 52,000 MT.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said in mid-January that anti-dumping duties on U.S. and South Korean polysilicon shipments would remain in place for another five years.