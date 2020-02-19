Morning Brief: South Dakota’s largest project has a buyer, largest solar-plus-storage project in the Caribbean

South Dakota’s largest project has a buyer: Geronimo Energy and Basin Electric Power Cooperative have agreed to a power purchase agreement for the 128 MW Wild Springs Solar Project, set to reach commercial operation in 2022. As a part of Basin Electric Power’s generation fleet, the project will provide power to 141 member cooperative systems in nine states. Source: Geronimo Energy

Largest solar-plus-storage project in the Caribbean: “Leclanché SA announced the signing of an agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, that provides for an up to $40 million convertible loan facility. Initial proceeds will be used by Leclanché for operations and expansion including the building of the largest solar generation-plus-storage project in the Caribbean in partnership with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. Leclanche also announced that its largest majority shareholder – FEFAM — has agreed to provide the company with an approximately $25.5 million in working capital financing convertible facility which brings the total growth funding raised in 2020 to more than $65 million.” Source: Leclanché SA

Safari Energy completes 60th commercial solar development, a 28 MW installation in New Jersey: Safari Energy has completed its 60th commercial solar installation in the state of New Jersey. The company’s New jersey portfolio now totals 28.6 MW in capacity within the Garden State. Among the 60 commercial solar projects Safari Energy has completed in New Jersey, 15 are at shopping centers, including the recently announced solar project at The Mall at Short Hills, a 3.49 MW solar rooftop and parking deck system. Nationally, Safari Energy has developed or acquired more than 400 commercial solar projects. Source: Safari Energy

Nautilus Solar acquires 3.5 MW Rhode Island project: Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a 3.5 MW community solar project in Cranston, Rhode Island from ISM Solar Development. The project exists on a brownfield site that is a former EPA superfund site, meaning that outside of solar development, the land is essentially unusable. This is Nautilus’ second project acquiring in Rhode Island, after closing on a 3.3 MW project last year. The project is expected to serve approximately 700 customer households that reside in National Grid’s territory once construction reaches completion in Q3 2020. Source: Nautilus Solar Energy

Solar aircraft designed to stay aloft for a year makes maiden flight: “A super-endurance unmanned solar-electric aircraft built for year-long flights has completed its maiden run. Built by BAE Systems subsidiary Prismatic, the Persistent High Altitude Solar Aircraft (PHASA-35) took to the air over the Royal Australian Air Force Woomera Test Range in South Australia for its first fully-integrated flight test. Backed by Britain’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and the Australian Defence Science and Technology Group, the PHASA-35 is a High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) vehicle designed to fill the gap between aircraft and satellites. According to BAE Systems, it went from design to first flight in 20 months with two full-size prototypes completed in 2019. PHASA-35 can spend up to a year in the air thanks to its gallium arsenide solar array and lithium-ion batteries running two brushless, direct-drive electric motors with bespoke high-altitude propellers.” Source: New Atlas