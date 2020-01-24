SunCast Episode 222: demand-response microgrids with AJ Perkins of DR Microgrid

Listen to the episode here or by visiting the SunCast blog.
Today, we are going to have some time with Mr. AJ Perkins, President and Co-Founder of DR Microgrid. His company is still young, but it’s are working on compelling topics. AJ and I sifted through the implications around the rise of resiliency and battery storage, solar plus storage, and more. AJ talks about the initial stages of his introduction to the grid resiliency side of the business, and what is leading his vision towards DR Microgrid.
Resources
Connect with AJ on LinkedIn
Check out the DR Microgrid website
