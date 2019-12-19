Minnesota first state to integrate potential national distributed energy interconnection standard

Minnesota has updated its distributed generation interconnection requirements include hardware specifications being developed for a potential national standard, the IEEE Standard 1547™-2018 for Interconnection and Interoperability of Distributed Energy Resources with Associated Electric Power Systems Interfaces.

The broadest purpose of the most recent updates to the state’s interconnection standard is to create a standard set of rules surrounding the solar and energy storage related hardware we connect to the grid and the capabilities that they must have.

These hardware standards will require distributed generation to deploy smarter grid features. One of those features was part of an analysis of a circuits going 100% solar in California. One of the broader conclusions found was that when penetration levels hit 100% on a specific circuit, smart inverters – via management of Volt-VAR and Volt-Watt functions – could mostly keep the grid from experiencing significant voltage violations or thermal issues.

The Interstate Renewable Energy Council (ICEC), and along with others, have been doing the work to set these rules into place since 2016 in Minnesota, and in other markets. They’ve published multiple pieces (this one most recently and this one further back) talking about some of the details of the work in the state, as well the changes coming from these standard adjustments.

In 2018, the state adjusted other aspects of the interconnection process (noted in the second article above by the ICEC). These adjustments included rules aligned with national models put forth by FERC; a fast track and detailed supplemental for mid-sized projects; a very simplified process for systems smaller than 20 kW; a pre application report to gain knowledge about the local grid before going all in on interconnection; plus other changes.

Just in case you’re in need, here’s a Minnesota government link to the various utilities and their interconnection documents.

Generally speaking, soft costs – which include the time needed to fill out interconnection documents unique to every single state – are now equal to or greater than the costs of hardware when installing smaller sized solar power projects. When pv magazine USA wrote about the coming California rooftop solar mandate (only a couple of weeks away now folks!), it was these soft costs in the above image that were most cutaway.

We’ve also recently reported on interconnection challenges within other heavy markets – like Massachusetts – that have led to slowdowns, and increased fees. For a long while, Hawaii has required that solar power can no longer export electricity to the grid during daytime peak production periods.

Ideal Energy of Iowa built a flow battery solar+storage system for peak shaving with a very low DC:AC ratio, approaching a 1:1 value, because the facility is not allowed to export excess electricity per the interconnection agreement. Ideal Energy noted that getting rid of the export means the interconnection application was faster and cheaper.