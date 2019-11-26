ASU secures SETO awards, Facebook buying more big solar: pvMB 11/26/19

Accelerating wind and solar – Let’s start the brief off today with a little plug for former pv magazine USA editor Christian Roselund and his first article for the energy transition magazine. The article looks at the advancements made in installed solar in the last couple of decades and what needs to be done to ensure the best clean energy futute. Check it out here. Source: Rocky Mountain Institute

Arizona State University tops SETO awards – “Arizona State University has received five prestigious Department of Energy awards totaling $9.8 million in this year’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) awards to advance solar energy research and development. Overall SETO funding for fiscal year 2019 totaled $128 million for 75 projects designed to “lower solar electricity costs while working to boost solar manufacturing, reduce red tape, and make solar systems more resilient to cyberattacks,” according to the DOE. “This is the fourth consecutive year ASU has been a top recipient of SETO funding, and this year we are ranked among national research labs and private industry,” said Kyle Squires, dean of the Fulton Schools of Engineering. “Our faculty members have demonstrated time and again that ASU’s capacity for collaboration and innovation warrants the nation’s investment in our vision for solving the energy needs of the future.” Source: ASU

Solar Support launches inverter/plant restoration – Solar Support, an engineering services company, officially launches its integrated equipment and plant restoration and recovery solution. Working with some of the leading O&M providers in the country, Solar Support combines deep inverter expertise with construction management acumen to resolve complex issues for utility systems. The company delivers remote and on-site diagnostics and issue resolution to help asset owners and operators keep plants running at their peak. Source: Solar Support

Facebook buys 60 MW – “Apex Clean Energy announced today that Altavista Solar has executed a power purchase agreement with Facebook for a 61.6MW portion of the project. Altavista Solar will become the first solar energy project in Campbell County, Virginia, when it becomes operational in 2020. The deal, which will help support Facebook’s operations in Virginia, is Apex’s second major transaction with the tech company this year. In August, Facebook signed a 200 MW PPA with Aviator Wind East, which will be part of the largest single-phase, single-site wind project in the United States once it begins operations in Coke County, Texas, in 2020.At 80 MW, the overall Altavista Solar project will be Apex’s largest solar project to date and the company’s first renewable energy facility on the East Coast.” Source: Apex Clean Energy

Wyoming wins with net metering – The state of Wyoming has defeated two bills that would have severely hampered net metering. It could not have been closer either, as members of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee rejected both bills by a 7-7 vote. Specifically, One of the bills would have completely repealed net metering, while the other aimed to reduce the cost burden for those who don’t have net metering systems by requiring those who do to pay utility companies retail rates for all renewable energy produced in a billing period. Well done Wyoming! Source: Wyoming News