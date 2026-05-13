Maryland nonprofit Housing Unlimited leads initiative to install more than 270 kW of solar on 40+ Maryland homes

Housing Unlimited, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing for adults in mental health recovery in Montgomery County, Maryland, is celebrating a project to add 273 kW of solar installations to more than 40 of its 96 scattered-site homes across the county.

The organization partnered with RE-volv, a California-based, equity-informed clean energy access organization, as well as the Montgomery County Green Bank to secure development assistance and financing for the project.

RE-volv’s zero-down financing model will see the Maryland nonprofit paying for the energy generated by the solar installations at a rate lower than utility costs from the grid. Housing Unlimited said it anticipates saving more than $500,000 over the expected 25-year lifetime of the solar systems: meaning approximately $500 per home, per year in decreased energy costs.

Housing Unlimited CEO Abe Schuchman says the organization is excited for the solar installations, many of which are already installed and generating solar power. “This enables us to redirect energy bill savings into expanding our team and adding more homes,” Schuchman said in a statement. “With a secure home and desired supports, the adults we serve can focus entirely on their independence and recovery.”

Installations under the project were completed by GreenBrilliance, a solar energy provider based in nearby Herndon, Virginia. Nishanth ‘Neo’ Mahankali, a senior mechanical engineer at GreenBrilliance, said the company was proud to serve as the design and installation partner for the initiative. “Our mission is to provide nonprofits with high-performance, turnkey solar solutions that deliver immediate savings,” he said. “Seeing our systems support mental health recovery and housing stability in Montgomery County is exactly why we do this work.”

The Montgomery County Green bank is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which holds the distinction of being the first county-level green bank established in the United States. The nonprofit, which is funded by a mix of local tax revenue and federal money, supports Montgomery County through investment in energy efficiency, clean energy and climate resilience.

“Montgomery County Green Bank’s mission is to accelerate local clean energy adoption while advancing equity,” said the bank’s CE#O Stephen Morel. “This project achieves both: pairing public-purpose capital with innovative partners to deliver real savings where it matters most.”

This solar installation is not the first time Housing Unlimited has worked with the Montgomery County Green Bank. In 2022, the nonprofit partnered with the bank and Skyview Ventures on a similar power purchase agreement model, resulting in 20.7 kW of rooftop solar on three Housing Unlimited single-family homes.