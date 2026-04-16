Virginia expands shared solar, streamlines permitting in affordability push

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has signed a comprehensive slate of clean energy bills aimed at lowering electricity costs, which have risen roughly 30% across the state since 2021.

Included in the package are SB 254 and HB 807, which significantly expand the state’s shared solar program. The program had previously reached its 200 MW cap in Dominion Energy territory.

The legislation marks a shift in Virginia’s approach to distributed generation, moving away from restrictive caps and toward a model that prioritizes rapid deployment to meet surging load growth from the state’s data center corridor.

New legislation includes:

Shared solar expansion: Requires the release of 525 MW of new shared solar capacity by July 1, 2026, to clear existing project waitlists.

Consolidated billing: New mandates streamline the subscription process by requiring utilities to implement “net crediting” on a single monthly bill.

Permitting reform: The state authorized the creation of an automated residential solar permitting platform (HB 590/SB 382) to reduce “soft costs” that add up to $7,000 per installed system.

Low-income carve-outs: A dedicated portion of the new 525 MW capacity is reserved specifically for low-income subscribers to ensure equitable access to bill savings.

The new legislation establishes a predictable framework for future expansion overseen by the State Corporation Commission (SCC). For the first time, Appalachian Power (APCo) customers in Southwest Virginia will also gain access to a formalized shared solar program with consolidated billing.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said these distributed resources are critical for stabilizing a grid currently stressed by surging data center demand.

“It is no secret that Virginia needs more home-grown energy supply to meet skyrocketing demand and protect ratepayers,” said Darren Van’t Hof, president and chief executive officer, SEIA. “Virginia’s leaders are addressing these challenges with a well-rounded strategy that will cut bureaucratic red tape, take advantage of existing energy resources to strengthen grid reliability at minimal cost to ratepayers, and encourage investment in power sources tailor-made for this moment.”

Beyond community-scale projects, the package tackles residential “soft costs” by authorizing a statewide automated permitting platform similar to SolarAPP+. According to industry data, administrative red tape and inconsistent local permitting can account for nearly 80% of the total cost of a U.S. residential solar installation. By standardizing these processes, the state aims to drive down the cost of rooftop arrays and home batteries.

The legislative push also includes HB 683, which creates the Solar Interconnection Grant Program. This initiative provides financial assistance to schools and municipal buildings looking to install solar arrays to offset public utility expenses.

Third-party analysis suggests that expanding Virginia’s shared solar capacity to 2 GW could generate more than $2.4 billion in net benefits over 25 years. These savings are expected to accrue to all utility customers, not just subscribers, by reducing the need for high-voltage transmission upgrades and peak-period generation.

Virginia currently has over 4,500 MW of solar installed, ranking 9th in the nation for total capacity. The industry supports more than 5,000 jobs and has invested $5.2 billion in the state to date. The new 525 MW allocation is expected to provide enough clean energy to power approximately 90,000 additional homes.