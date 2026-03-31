Rhythm Energy expands renewable electricity plans to commercial customers in Texas

Texas retail electric provider Rhythm Energy has announced its first offerings for commercial customers with the introduction of two new electricity plans: All-Business and PowerShift Business.

The former includes fixed-rate pricing, while the latter provides customers with off-peak pricing for 20 hours per day and a higher rate between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. — hours when many small businesses are closed.

The company says the new time-of-use (TOU) offering will help businesses like retail stores, beauty salons, and professional offices lower their energy bills by aligning their electricity consumption with lower-cost periods of the day.

“Texas businesses have seen electricity costs rise by more than 30% since 2021, yet flexible TOU plans have largely remained buried in complex commercial contracts rather than being offered as simple, accessible options.” the company said in a statement.

Both plans are available with 12-, 24-, and 36-month terms and feature Rhythm Energy’s 100% renewable electricity, backed by the company’s purchase of RECs from producers of wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.

Matthew Tolliver, head of product at Rhythm Energy, told pv magazine USA the PowerShift plan’s transparent pricing provides businesses with a much better experience than going through a broker for a fixed-rate plan.

“If your operations are what many white collar environments are — even a lot of customer-facing environments — where you’re just not very active in the evening, you have an opportunity to cut your rates nearly in half by signing up for one of these plans,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver also told pv magazine USA the company is working to launch a battery-based virtual power plant (VPP) program in the second half of 2026 that will include a “best-in-class” hardware partner and allow Rhythm Energy customers to benefit from resiliency and opportunities to earn additional savings provided by the battery.

Founded in 2020, Rhythm Energy calls itself ”the largest independent green energy provider in America.” According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Rhythm sold just over 660 gigawatt-hours of electricity to Texas customers in 2024, placing it in the top half of all Texas retail electric providers.

“Over the past several years, Rhythm has built incredible momentum by focusing on what customers want: simple plans, transparency, and real savings,” said JP Campione, Head of Sales at Rhythm. “Expanding PowerShift to small businesses is a natural step. We’re bringing the same innovative energy solutions and seamless experience that drove our residential growth to new customers.”

More information about the PowerShift Business offering is available from the Rhythm Energy website.