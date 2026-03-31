OneEthos acquires solar customer experience platform Bodhi

Florida-based fintech company OneEthos has announced its acquisition of Bodhi, a customer experience platform that provides software-as-a-service products to solar installers across the country.

The acquisition will pair Bodhi’s software tools with the financial products offered by OneEthos and its affiliate, Climate First Bank, which work together to offer residential and commercial solar loans in all U.S. states.

The companies say the combination of transparent financing and automated communication will help installers foster sustainable revenue growth in a market facing challenges from the end of the Section 25D tax credit and an industry-wide decrease in public trust following well-publicized problems of unethical sales practices from some solar companies.

“Installers need new kinds of partnerships that help them win with both economics and execution,” said Scott Nguyen, CEO and founder of Bodhi. “Bringing together solar financing and customer experience is a practical way to help more installers grow while delivering a better experience for homeowners.”

Combining finance and software

Bodhi’s platform provides automation and artificial intelligence tools designed to improve communication between solar installers and homeowners. The platform provides a white-labeled installer portal through which homeowners can know what’s going on with their project and get all their questions answered.

Until now, installers have used Bodhi to manage post-sale communication with customers, but Nguyen says the integration with OneEthos will allow the platform to help installers implement what he calls a “holistic, full customer journey” that carries through every part of the process, from sale to installation and on down the road.

“As we start to integrate our two platforms, more of the financing information is now able to be easily displayed to the customer in a single channel. That limits confusion for the homeowner,” Nguyen said in comments to pv magazine USA. “If homeowners have less confusion and less anxiety, that means a lot less operational headaches for the installer.”

Notably, neither OneEthos nor Climate First Bank offer the kind of third-party ownership (TPO) financing products that have become popular in 2026. These kinds of agreements, such as prepaid leases and PPAs, are a way for solar installers to help customers to capture some of the remaining benefits of the Section 48E tax credit, which remains available for commercial businesses for installations which either begin construction by July 4 of this year or are completed by the end of 2027.

Nguyen says the reason for this is the companies made a conscious choice to offer transparent financing that is easy for residential customers to understand.

He added that the simple approach to financing also helps installers keep things less “operationally complex,” meaning that dealing with the TPO providers adds work for installation crews and opens installers to risk that the companies won’t pay them in a timely fashion. Reducing this complexity helps to keep costs down for consumers.

OneEthos calls itself a ”mission-driven fintech company,” and operates as a Certified B Corp. The company says it is one of the only fintech enterprises that specializes in climate finance in the U.S. that is regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank.

Climate First Bank, which also operates as a B Corp, is among the fastest-growing lenders in the solar industry. The bank has appeared as one of the top three leading providers of solar installation financing in recent reports from solar marketplace EnergySage.

More information about the Bodhi onboarding process for OneEthos-approved installers can be found on the Bodhi website.